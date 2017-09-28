Training female engineers enhances role in private sector: Minister

KUWAIT: The training program prepared by Turkey’s Limak Construction, which is carrying out the Kuwait International Airport’s new terminal, for the Kuwaiti female engineers is likely to help boost women’s role in the private sector, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Al-Sabeeh has said. Sabeeh made the statement after she received the visiting Turkish Minister of Family and Social Policy Fatma Betul on Wednesday.

She said that human capital and training is basic in Kuwait’s development plan. She also stressed the fact that the Kuwaiti legislations uphold gender equality, saying that Kuwaiti women have found their way to the highest posts in various fields. This is a major element of sustainable development, Sabeeh noted. Kuwait and Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding to benefit from the Turkish experience in caring for the juveniles and the elderly, as well as the services offered to beneficiaries of social aid there, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Minister Batul referred to relations between the two countries as “historical,” expressing hope for promoting cooperation in women and social affairs to the level of political and cultural ties. During the Turkish minister’s visit to Kuwait, Batul held several meetings that focused on joint projects and how each side can benefit from other’s experience in the future. The training program which kicks off Thursday is the outcome of cooperation between the Kuwait University’s College of Engineering and Petroleum and the Lifelong Learning Center at Istanbul’s Bogazici University, and Limak Construction Kuwait. It is part of Limak’s projects and initiatives in the region, seeking to provide learning, training and employment opportunities for women in fields of building, engineering, architecture and managing projects. – KUNA