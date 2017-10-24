Traffic penalties toughened

KUWAIT: Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah issued a decision to toughen administrative procedures towards some traffic violations from next week, reported Al-Jarida. Sources said the most notable penalties include impounding vehicles for two months for using mobile phones while driving or not using seatbelts. Cars parked in no-parking areas or on the pavement, besides those obstructing traffic and blocking other vehicles, will also be impounded for two months. Cars driving over the speed limit will be impounded for two months too.