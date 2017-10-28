Traffic laws to be vigorously enforced: MoI

KUWAIT: The interior ministry’s assistant undersecretary for traffic affairs Maj Gen Fahad Al-Showai said in a bid to achieve traffic control and deter violating motorists, it has been decided to activate article 169 of the traffic code which bans parking vehicles in pedestrian crossing zones or on sidewalks.

Showai said effective today (Sunday, Oct 29, 2017), all violating vehicles will be impounded for a maximum of two months and fined a maximum of KD 15 for parking on pavements and sidewalks. Showai’s explained that according to article 207 of the traffic law, “All types of vehicles can be impounded if found parking on a spot blocking or jeopardizing traffic flows or found parked on pavements or entirely or partially on public roads.”

Showai added owners will be charged KD 10 for towing their vehicles plus KD 1 per day during the impoundment period. “According to articles 208 and 210 of the traffic code, the traffic department will not be liable for any damage that occurs during the impoundment process,” he underlined.

The ministry’s relations and media security department manager Brig Adel Al-Hashash stressed that in collaboration with the traffic and the operations sectors, his department will conduct a public awareness campaign to explain the aim of activating the aforementioned articles and penalties. “These measures aim to intensify deterrent measures against law violators as well as protect motorists themselves,” he said, noting that the awareness campaign will cover all audiovisual media, in addition to various social media networks.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun