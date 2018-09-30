Traffic diversion

KUWAIT: On the occasion of the visit to Kuwait by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, traffic on some roads will be diverted today, the Ministry of Interior said.

The diversion will start at 05:30 pm as a security precaution, according to a statement issued by the Security Media Dept. of the Ministry tonight. Motorists heading from Kuwait City to Kuwait Airport via Al-Riyadh Road (leading to Airport) have to shift to the Fifth Ring Road only through Al-Jahra way at the intersection.

Those coming from the airport to the City through King Faisal Road have to shift to the Air Cargo and Road 55 at the Airport Roundabout.

The Fifth Ring Road towards Salmiya will be blocked to traffic at its intersection with King Faisal Road where motorists can shift to the way to the City. Similarly, motorists using the Damascus-Fifth Ring Roads crossroads have to shift to South Surra way while those coming from Al-Bede’ Roundabout to Jahra via the Fifth Ring Road have to shift to Fahaheel Highway towards the City or towards Ahmadi.

The alternative roads are King Fahad and Maghreb Motorways, Ghazali, Fahaheel, Jahra, Damascus and Ibrahim Al-Muzayyen, as well as the First, the Second, the Third, the Fourth and the Sixth ring roads.

Travelers heading to Kuwait Airport have to use Ghazali – the air cargo way, according to the statement.The Ministry called on motorists to cooperate with the security men to ensure easy and orderly traffic.