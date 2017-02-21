Traffic department ready for national celebrations

KUWAIT: Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic Affairs Maj Gen Fahd Al-Shuwaie said the traffic department is ready to carry out its duties as part of the security plan for the celebration of national and liberation days. He said the plan was set on the instructions of Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah to deal with traffic jams and maintain traffic flow. Shuwaie said bad behavior must be avoided during driving as streets will see a large number of pedestrians, children and families, so all efforts should be made to avoid any accident.

Gas cylinder thieves caught

Farwaniya detectives solved several theft cases registered against unidentified persons, after they arrested an Asian gang that stole gas cylinders. Farwaniya detectives received several complaints about thefts of gas cylinders from homes and restaurants when residents and owners were not around. Detectives intensified their investigations and identified the main suspect, who is a Bangladeshi. The suspect told police about the whereabouts of his partners, and they were all arrested in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh (two Indians, two Pakistanis and a Bangladeshi). Seventy cylinders were found. The suspects used to sell the cylinders to restaurants.

Fire drill

Kuwait Fire Services Directorate (KFSD) carried out an exercise at Olympia Tower, simulating a fire on the 18th floor of the 22-storey building, with people injured. The building was evacuated and the injured people were handed to paramedics, as firefighting began. Separately, KFSD’s Director General Lt Gen Rakan Al-Mikrad honored the leading teams in the comprehensive training contest. Deputy Director General for the Firefighting Sector said the contest was held on the instructions of the director general following the comprehensive exercises that were held in Dec 2016 in Julaia.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun