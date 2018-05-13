Traffic department announces Ramadan timings

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry’s traffic department yesterday announced that official working hours in Ramadan will be from 10 am to 2:30 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm in the vehicle registration, driving licenses, technical testing (car inspection), traffic violation investigation and driving test departments. The directorate added that vehicle inspection companies will operate from 10 am to 2:30 pm and 8:30 am to 11:30 pm.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Meshaal Al-Enezi