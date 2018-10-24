Traffic camping 34,916 citations issued, 1,267 vehicles impounded

KUWAIT: The Relations and Security Information Department at the Interior Ministry said the traffic department carried out a campaign from Oct 14 to 20, resulting in issuing 34,916 citations, impounding 1,267 vehicles and six motorcycles, nine ‘wanted’ cars were accounted for and 56 persons were detained – 42 were sent to the juvenile department, 11 wanted men were arrested, while three persons were arrested and sent for deportation. Four drug busts were carried out, while 26 persons were held for not having IDs.