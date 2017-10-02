Traffic campaigns – 4 sent for deportation

KUWAIT: Separately, the traffic department carried out several surprise campaigns, resulting in issuing 31,890 traffic citations, while 911 vehicles were impounded, 13 persons were jailed for grave violations and four were sent for deportation.

Meanwhile, fire broke out in a Salmiya building yesterday morning, and Salmiya and South Salmiya fire centers responded. The building was evacuated as firemen battled the blaze on the fourth floor. No injuries were reported.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun