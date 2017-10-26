Top court rejects lawsuit to cancel new health fees

KUWAIT: The administrative department at the supreme court rejected a lawsuit filed by a lawyer against the health ministry to overturn its decision to increase healthcare fees for expatriates. The Fatwa and Legislation Department pleaded on behalf of the health ministry and demanded to dismiss the case, submitting a defense memorandum behind the ministry’s decision.

The case was first heard by the court in August, and decided on Oct 4 to defer the verdict until yesterday. The health ministry has issued a decision to increase fees on expatriates due to increase in costs for providing healthcare services such as surgeries, medical equipment, laboratories and medical supplies. The decision came into force on Oct 1 with the exception of emergency and critical cases. – KUNA