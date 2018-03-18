Tons of foul food confiscated in recent crackdowns

KUWAIT: Public Authority for Food and Nutrition inspectors confiscated 2,635 kg of foul fish during a recent crackdown at the fish market. They also issued 12 warning notices for violating cleanliness and health rules, said Capital inspection manager Abdul Rahman Al-Fares.

Meanwhile, Ahmadi inspectors in inspected Mina Abdullah, Khairan and Nuwaiseeb markets, where they confiscated and destroyed 25 kg of foul meat, fish and chicken, said the team’s manager Saud Al-Jallal, noting that the team also filed eight citations and six warning notices.

In Farwaniya, inspection teams inspected a number of stores, restaurants and cafes at Ardhiya industrial area and Riggae, where they filed 15 citations for violations including handling food items without having health certificates and violating cleanliness conditions.

Inspectors also confiscated four kilograms of inedible food during a recent inspection tour in Fahaheel. They also issued citations for several violations detected during the tour.

Senior citizens

Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah approved providing senior citizens with special amenities including using ‘priority’ cards issued by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (MSAL) in various Health Ministry facilities. Sheikh Basel also issued a decision on forming a nursing team at each hospital to follow up discharged patients – namely senior citizens – and contact them through mobile phones to check on their conditions.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi