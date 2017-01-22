Tons of bad food confiscated

KUWAIT: More than two tons of food were confiscated during a surprise campaign carried out recently in Al-Rai area to inspect the quality of food served at restaurants and cafes there. One restaurants and a café were closed during the campaign as well, Kuwait Municipality’s Public Relations Department said in a statement.

The department urged the public to report any complaints related to food they believe is unfit for human consumption to the hotline 1844448.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun