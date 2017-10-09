Tolls to develop roads

KUWAIT: Assistant Undersecretary of the Roads Department at the Public Works Ministry Ahmad Al- Hassan said yesterday that a study on imposing fees for using some roads aims at developing the road traffic system. In an interview with Al-Rai daily, Hassan noted alternative roads will be available free of charge. On the new roads projects, Hassan confirmed that the plan includes opening a number of roads and completing the west part of Jamal Abdulnasser Road, which will be delivered during the first quarter of next year. He pointed out that 26 road projects will be implemented in the near future.