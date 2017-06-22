Tillerson supports Kuwait mediation

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday that he supports Kuwait’s effort to help certain Arab nations and Qatar to resolve their differences, and urged that a list of grievances be presented to Doha as soon as possible.

“In regards to the continuing dispute within the GCC, we understand a list of demands has been prepared and coordinated by the Saudis, Emiratis, Egyptians, and Bahrainis,” Tillerson said in a statement.

“We hope the list of demands will soon be presented to Qatar and will be reasonable and actionable, we support the Kuwaiti mediation effort and look forward to this matter moving toward a resolution,” he affirmed. – KUNA