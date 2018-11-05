Thundershowers continue for second day

KUWAIT: Heavy rains hit Kuwait for the second straight day yesterday, as veteran astronomer Dr Saleh Al-Ojairi announced that rain will continue through November until January 2019, adding that this week’s thunderstorms are expected to continue through tomorrow. Fellow meteorologist Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said meanwhile that weather throughout Kuwait is forecast to remain unsteady with active dust-triggering winds along with thundershowers. The current weather conditions are due to aerial low pressure amid the seasonal Sudan depression, bringing with it humidity-rich winds, he pointed out.

Teachers’ shortage

The Ministry of Education (MoE) is suffering from a serious shortage in teaching staff members in various educational zones as a result of the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) new regulations, including banning the ministry from directly hiring teachers, said a senior educational source, noting that applications of many teachers who had passed local interviews were accordingly cancelled, leading to serious shortages in various subjects. The source added that MoE’s coordination department is currently working on reviewing various staff to make sure they are fairly distributed to various schools by the next school year. In addition, the ministry will look into applications by Kuwaiti former teachers of subjects in which citizens are limited, to be recruited even if they had already received their indemnities, provided they pass interviews just like new recruits.

Complaints against police

The Ministry of Interior’s (MoI) inspection department announced receiving around 750 complaints filed against security agents over the past 10 months, said security sources, noting that the complaints included abuse of power, negligence, violating military disciplinary laws and inaction. The sources added that penalties for the abovementioned violations vary between suspension, 1-2 months in prison and dishonorable discharge.

By A Saleh