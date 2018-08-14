Through recycling, industrial sector seeks sustainability to achieve Kuwait’s 2035 vision

KUWAIT: Within the ‘New Kuwait 2035 Vision’, government institutions are working hard to create an appropriate business development framework for industrial entrepreneurs in various sectors. Despite a common goal of reducing waste, recycling-related projects are promising and support sustainability and economic diversification.

In this regard, Director General of Kuwait’s National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprise Development (SMEs) Abdullah Al-Joaan said that the fund’s vision is to help build a pioneering society that stimulates innovation and achieves economic development opportunities. He added that the Fund aims to create employment opportunities for Kuwaitis in the private sector, and to increase the contribution of SMEs to local economy. Moreover, the Fund finances recycling projects, including plastic, wood, aluminum and paper, Joaan noted.

Meanwhile, Director General for the Public Authority for Industry (PAI) Abdulkarim Taqi said that any industrial entrepreneur has the right, each according to his activity, to apply for plots used for industrial purposes. He said that PAI has identified five sectors that will be included in Al-Naayem City, located 70 km west of Kuwait City, at a cost of KD 240 million (about $793 million), part of which will be allocated to recycling industries.

Kuwait University economy professor Nayef Al-Shammari said meanwhile that recycling-based industries are urgently needed in Kuwait to boost economic sector and achieve sustainable development, in order to materialize the desire of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to turn Kuwait into an international, commercial and financial hub. In the same context, Executive Director of Omniya Plastic Bottles Recycling project Sanaa Al-Qemlas said that the project aims to engage the public in a nationwide recycling initiative about the disposal of plastic products and to reduction of plastic waste. She said that 76 percent of waste in Kuwait is ‘recyclable’, adding that the raw materials produced by the recycling plants will be sold to gain a revenue of $134 million annually.

In the meantime, Executive Director of Agrivage Company Abdulwahab Bodai said the company is preserving the environment by recycling food waste and converting it into usable; and rich soil. Bodai pointed out that his Company, which employs about 20 young Kuwaitis under the age of 18 years, has converted about 3.2 tons of vegetable and fruit leftovers into chemical-free organic fertilizer through ‘Berkeley Method of Entrepreneurship’. – KUNA