Three Syrians jailed for Kuwaiti citizenship forgery

KUWAIT: The criminal court yesterday sentenced three Syrians to prison followed by deportation over charges of forging documents to receive Kuwaiti citizenship several years ago. The court abstained from sentencing a citizen who helped them because he died long ago. Informed sources explained that a Syrian had made an agreement with a citizen to add his three sons to his citizenship file as his own in exchange for KD 50,000 per child, which he did. The children grew up, did their schooling, graduated from university and worked at the MoI as citizens. The sources added that citizenships of the three brothers and over 20 others (their wives and children) were withdrawn. The criminal court also acquitted Sheikh Meshaal Al-Malek Al-Sabah from charges of violating the national unity law and spreading false news. The court sentenced former MP Abdulhameed Dashti to five years with labor for forgery.

‘Fashionista’ loses custody

The family court yesterday removed children from the custody of a ‘fashionista’ and decided handing the kids over to their father on grounds that the mother has been travelling often, which led to a deterioration in the children’s performance at school.

Traffic awareness

The Ministry of Education (MoE) plans to allow electricity and electronics teachers to teach high school students traffic awareness, said informed sources, noting that MoE Undersecretary Haitham Al-Atahri approved a proposal to make use of those teachers to teach traffic awareness after they pass relevant tests and interviews.

Social media rumors

The Ministry of Interior’s (MoI) acting assistant undersecretary for traffic affairs Maj Gen Fahd Al-Shuwaye stressed that expats are only deported when they drive without licenses or when unlawfully providing taxi services. He also denied social media rumors claiming the total driving licenses issued to Egyptians are 330,000, explaining the actual number is only 195,000.

By A Saleh