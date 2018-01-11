Three MPs file to grill Sabeeh over five issues

Speaker lists motion for Jan 23 session

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem yesterday declared that an interpellation motion against Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh will be listed in agenda of the parliament’s next session on Jan 23. In a statement to journalists at the parliament building, the speaker said he received the motion from MPs Al-Humaidi Al-Subaei, Khaled Al-Otaibi and Mubarak Al-Hajref, addressed to the minister in her capacity.

Legislative procedures have been taken, he said, noting that HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Sabeeh, who is also minister of state for economic affairs, were notified about the planned inquiry. The three MPs earlier delivered the motion to the speaker to question the minister over five issues. – KUNA