Three injured in car fire at Sixth Ring Road

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said firemen dealt with a traffic accident on Sixth Ring Road that resulted in a fire. Three persons were injured and handed to paramedics. The fire was put out by Jahra occupational fire center.

Fatal accident

An unidentified person drove a rental car in the wrong direction for more than 10 km on the Sixth Ring Road, finally colliding head on with another vehicle driven by a citizen. Both cars caught fire and both drivers were killed. The coroner recovered both bodies.

Building evacuated

Fire broke out in the basement of a Mahboula building, prompting firemen from the Mangaf fire station to respond. The seven-storey building was evacuated while the fire was being fought. No injuries were reported.

Drug overdose

Security sources reported finding an Iranian man dead inside his car in the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital parking lot. Initial reports suggest that the man had died due to an overdose of drugs. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

Bloggers sentenced

The criminal court yesterday sentenced bloggers Sager Al-Hashash and Musaed Al-Musaileem to five years with labor each over charges of insulting His Highnessthe Amir.

14 citations

Mubarak Al-Kabeer and Ahmadi inspectors of the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition inspected a number of stores, cafes and restaurants in Mangaf and Fahaheel, which resulted in filing 14 citations and issuing five warning notices. Food and nutrition department’s acting public relations and media manager Mohammed Jeraq said that the citations were made for violations including operating a facility handling food prior to obtaining a license and not having health registration and health certificates, in addition to violating general hygiene conditions.

Workshop opened

KFSD’s Deputy Director General for the Firefighting Sector Maj Gen Jamal Al-Bulaihees opened a workshop on an integrated plan on preparations to support nuclear security, organized by the human resources development department in cooperation with Mubarak Al-Kabeer fire department. The workshop will continue until May 10 at the Regency Hotel, and aims at setting a national plan to protect Kuwait against radioactive materials, while atomic energy agency experts will evaluate the plan and discuss it with concerned authorities.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Meshaal Al-Enezi