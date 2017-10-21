Three hurt in wedding shooting

KUWAIT: Three people were shot at during a wedding in Sabah Al- Salem by the groom’s uncle. The dispute started when a number of men insisted on entering the women’s hall with the groom. The injured men were rushed to Adan hospital. The shooter surrendered at Bayan police station.

Naked

A Gulf national who escaped from a psychiatric facility was caught running naked in Saad Al-Abdullah and was sent back to the hospital by police.

Fugitive

A citizen was sent to the civil implementation department after he was caught in Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh while hanging a military uniform in his car to escape any police inspection. The arrest was made at a checkpoint when police checked his civil ID and discovered that he is wanted by authorities.

Drugs

A Kuwaiti man, Gulf national and a girl were arrested in Salmiya with shabu (meth) on them. They were sent to Drugs Control General Department. Meanwhile, two Asians were arrested with 50 bottles of homebrewed liquor in Khaitan. The two attempted to escape but police managed to put them under arrest. They were sent to the proper authorities to be held pending deportation. – Translated from the Arabic press