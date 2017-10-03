Three hurt in Salwa house fire

KUWAIT: Fire broke out in a house in Salwa, prompting South Salmiya and Mishrif fire stations to respond. The fire was on the ground floor, and was put out quickly. Three people suffered smoke inhalation and were treated on site by paramedics. Meanwhile, fire broke out on the seventh floor of a Salmiya building, prompting Salmiya and Hawally fire stations to respond. The building was evacuated, and the fire extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Environmental laws

Acting Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lt Gen Sheikh Mohammad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah said the Coast Guard of Borders Security Sector and environment police are carrying out their duties in implementing laws issued by the Environment Public Authority, as well as the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources. He reiterated that concerned authorities at the Interior Ministry implement laws protecting the environment and fish resources.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun