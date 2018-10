Three held for armed robbery

KUWAIT: Three citizens were arrested over an armed robbery at Fahaheel Co-op, said security sources, noting that the three masked suspects attacked the co-op and stole some cash. One of the suspects was identified through the security cameras and an anonymous tip. He was arrested and led to his two accomplices. Security sources added that the gun used in the robbery turned out to be a toy. — Hanan Al-Saadoun