Three co-op board members submit their resignations

KUWAIT: Three Manqaf co-op board members yesterday submitted their resignations to the MSAL undersecretary. The three resigning members – the deputy chairman, treasurer and secretary – blamed ‘deteriorating administrative and financial circumstances’ for their actions. They also said that the co-op had received several warnings and suffered many losses that the board tried to cover up and pass during a voting session.

Nurses’ allowances

Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah yesterday received delegations from KMA, KDA, KPA and KNA to discuss a number of demands and proposals they made, in addition to the latest developments in each field. KNA Chairman Banar Nashmi Al-Enezi said KNA discussed nurses’ duty and specialization allowances as well as amendment of the nurses’ payroll. He added that the minister promised to study the demands with the CSC.

Retirement list

The Municipality made lists of the names of senior officials who have been in service for over 32 years pending referring them to retirement, said informed sources, noting that the first list includes 30 names.

KPC, EQUATE settlement

KPC plans to reach a settlement with EQUATE Petrochemicals Company to cut $10 million in claims it made in the period of 2011 to 2015, said informed sources, noting that the marketing and planning department had succeeded in reducing those claims.

Capital slaughterhouse

Kuwait Livestock Trade and Transport Company (Mawashi) CEO Osama Boodai said that the capital slaughterhouse and cattle market in Rai will soon open. He added that the project had cost KD 16 million, fully paid by Mawashi as part of its commitment to provide the best services and products. Boodai added that the new slaughterhouse is located over an area of 94,000 sq m and will include an administrative building, offices, stores, a department store, restaurant, café, catering service kitchen, cattle market, cattle auction spaces, barns, loading and unloading areas, warehouses and fridges, a mosque, parking space for 400 vehicles plus many other facilities.

By A Saleh