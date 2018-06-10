Three child rapists arrested

KUWAIT: Following a report submitted by a bedoon (stateless) man about the kidnap and rape of his 14-year-old son in Jahra, the Interior Ministry’s relations and security media department announced that police detectives identified three suspects – all stateless – and arrested one of them who had been in hiding for a while. The suspect then led police to his two accomplices.

Brewery busted

The Interior Ministry’s relations and security media department said in collaboration with the Drug Control General Department, Jahra detectives arrested six Asians for running a liquor brewery in Saad Al-Abdullah. Case papers indicate that while raiding the place, detectives found 250 barrels and 980 bottles filled with liquor, in addition to 180 cartons filled with bottles ready for sale, and three copper barrels used in the brewing process.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun