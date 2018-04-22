Three arrested with 125,000 Captagon pills prepared for sale

2,700 suspicious tablets found with passenger at airport

KUWAIT: The Drugs Control General Department (DGCD) arrested three persons with possession of a large quantity of Captagon tablets. An undercover source tipped the DCGD about a 29-year-old bedoon man having Captagon for sale. A warrant was obtained and the suspect’s house was raided. He was arrested with his partner, also a bedoon, following stiff resistance. Officers found 25,000 Captagon pills. Both said they get the drugs from an ex-convict citizen. The citizen was arrested in Kabd, and an unlicensed firearm and 100,000 pills were found with him. He said he brought the pills from a neighboring country. In a separate case, a female customs inspector arrested an Asian man who had hidden around 2,700 tablets suspected of being narcotics.

Banned tobacco

Meanwhile, Customs General Department detectives foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of banned tambae tobacco through Shuaiba port. The deputy head of customs’ detectives said authorities were tipped about the shipment. The illicit substances were in 850 large bags with 30 small pouches in each of them, making a total of 765,000 pieces.

No injuries

Fire broke out in the Athletics Federation’s building and spread over 2,000 sq m in Shamiya. Firemen from the Capital, Shuhada, Salmiya and backup fire stations responded to an emergency call reporting the blaze. The fire was put out without injuries, Kuwait Fire Service Department (KFSD) said in a statement.

Three fire stations responded to a call about a fire in a Sharq building. Firemen found the fire was in a women’s salon, and smoke had engulfed the eight-storey building, in addition to the basement. Residents were evacuated as the fire was being put out. No injuries were reported.

Graduation

The interior ministry’s assistant undersecretary for border outlets affairs Maj Gen Mansour Al-Awadhi attended the graduation ceremony of a number of specialized courses for new officers who were appointed at the airport security.

Swindling

Jabriya detectives are interrogating an Egyptian man and his mother, as he is accused of swindling a female citizen, Al-Rai reported. The victim claimed she gave the suspect KD 50,000 for a project, but he instead sent the money to his home country and bought two apartments there. The young citizen and her mother lodged a complaint against the Egyptian who convinced her of entering a project, so she took a KD 50,000 bank loan and gave the money to him, only for him to disappear. Detectives located the suspect and arrested him. He said he received the money and gave it to his mother, who said she transferred the money to Egypt and bought two apartments. Both suspects said they cannot return the money immediately, because they need time to sell the apartments.

Mugging

A citizen told Jabriya police he was beaten by two unidentified persons after being lured by a woman to an apartment, as she had called him and asked him to donate prayer rugs. When he went to the flat, he was met by the woman and two men, who closed the door and demanded KD 150. When he refused, one of the men hit him with a metal object and the other sprayed him with a liquid. He was also Tasered, before he was able to escape. The victim went to the police, who accompanied him to the apartment where the two men, both homosexual, and the Iranian woman were arrested.

Fight

Hawally police broke up a fight in a café after a detective in the area witnessed it. The detective was on routine patrol when he saw two men fighting and using sticks and sharp objects, so he called the police. When they arrived, they found out that one of them was wounded in the head. The injured man was taken to hospital, then both citizens were charged with exchanging blows. But they both refused to divulge what the fight was about.

Under the influence

A citizen who was under the influence of drugs was arrested by police, who found two passports on him with the same data. The arrest was made in Fintas, as the driver was driving erratically. When he was searched, drugs and the passports were found on him. He is being interrogated before being sent to the Drugs Control General Department.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies