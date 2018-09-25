Thousands benefited from Hepatitis campaign

KUWAIT: Director of media office at the ministry of health Dr Galiah Al-Mutairi said yesterday that more than 20,000 people benefited from Hepatitis awareness campaign in its three phases. This came during an awareness lecture organized by the ministry of health in coordination with ministry of interiors about Hepatitis Virus at Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences as part of the third phase of the campaign.

The lecture, presented by Digestive Diseases Consultants Dr Salem Al-Shammari, aimed to shed light of the disease and help officers from the academy in identifying the disease and ways to cure from it.”The third part of the campaign witnessed more cooperation with consultants for liver and digestive diseases, through organizing lectures, health fairs, distribution of health publications, as well as affording a free test to diagnose the virus”, Al-Mutairi added.

“A special team is formed especially by media office to help in direct patients to the needed procedures to identify the disease and ways to get the suitable health care associated with it,” she explained. Al-Mutairi stated that media department is working on an electronic campaign to spread awareness through social media, YouTube, and the office’s official website, by showing educational movies and meetings with specialized doctors from the ministry of health.

In related news, Kuwaiti Health Minister Sheikh Basel Al-Sabah yesterday issued two ministerial decrees, the first one concerning citizen’s treatment in nursing centers, and the second being a reconstitution of specialized council for public health. The spokesperson of ministry mentioned in a press release that citizens are allowed to review any health center in their governorate after 1pm without being restricted to their center in their residential area. It added that the second resolution was on restoring the specialized council for public health. – KUNA