Those involved in minor accidents should move aside

KUWAIT: The interior ministry’s relations and security information department said the strategy of the traffic sector aims at ensuring security and safety of motorists and reduce traffic jams. It said according to the amendment of article 133 of ministerial decree (76/81) with regards to minor accidents that do not involve injuries or deaths or the vehicles becoming immobile, those involved in the accident must move their vehicles to the shoulder without obstructing traffic. If this is not adhered to, a citation will be issued to motorists for obstructing traffic.

Two killed in crash

Two persons were killed in a horrific car accident between a vehicle with three persons onboard and a truck on Sixth Ring Road. The injured was rushed to hospital. Kuwait Fire Service Directorate said Jleeb fire center responded and dealt with the fire that broke out in the vehicle.

Transformer fires

A fire transformer caught fire, prompting Kabd fire center to respond and put out the fire after power was cut off. Meanwhile, Kazma fire center dealt with a fire in a power transformer on Subbiya road near kilo 5.

Employers warned

Informed sources said the Public Authority for Manpower has asked business owners not to employ any person not registered on their file so as not to face legal action, which includes imprisonment of the employer for three years or a minimum fine of KD 2,000 and a maximum of KD 10,000 for each employee, or both punishments. An awareness campaign for employers and employees was launched on the importance of complying with the laws. – Al-Anbaa

By Hanan Al-Saadoun