Those affected by heavy rain will be compensated: Premier



KUWAIT: Those affected by heavy rain will be compensated, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah affirmed on Thursday. His remark came during a meeting held, along with senior government officials, at the operations room of the Ministry of Interior in Sabhan earlier today. Lauding efforts exerted by concerned bodies in dealing with current weather conditions of the country, he pointed out that thanks to such efforts, damage was less; however compensations are due accordingly. The premier was briefed with plans and views of state establishments in face of the exceptional weather conditions.

The weather will remain unstable during the day, with moderate to active southeasterly wind with speeds ranging from 20-50 kmph, said the Meteorological Department of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday. On its website, the DGCA noted there is also a chance of scattered rain, turning thunderous at times, causing visibility to decrease in some areas. The weather continues to be unstable at night, with moderate to active southeasterly to northeasterly wind with speeds of 20-60 kmph and a chance of thunderstorms. The volatility in weather conditions will continue until Friday morning, according to forecasts.

Air traffic at Kuwait International Airport fully resumed after being temporarily suspended because of the current unstable weather conditions hitting the country, DGCA said. Prior to the resumption, flights were redirected to Saudi Arabia’s Dammam and Riyadh airports, as well as Bahrain’s Manama airport, DGCA noted. However, airlines including Kuwait Airways and Emirates had yet to resume flights. Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) announced Thursday it is continuing to suspended navigation at the three main ports of Shuwaikh, Shuaiba and Doha due to unstable weather conditions.

Kuwait’s General Department of Civil Defense said that 148 people who were affected by heavy rains have been sheltered at 29 hotel apartments. These shelters were made available by the GDCD in Ahmadi governorate for the citizens and expatriates whose homes were damaged by the rains, GDCD spokesperson Col Jamal Al-Fuderi told KUNA on Wednesday night. Upon receiving notification from people in trouble, rescue teams rushed to offer a helping hand and took them to the nearest shelters, Fuderi added. -KUNA