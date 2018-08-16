Third suspect arrested in Arab man’s murder

KUWAIT: Police arrested a man identified as the third suspect in the murder of an Arab man recently. The suspect, who has been at large since Sunday, was arrested in Um Al-Haiman area yesterday, the Relations and Security Information Department at the Interior Ministry said. He was later taken to the concerned authorities. The suspect was involved in the murder of an Egyptian man who was stabbed to death during a fight in Bneid Al-Gar last Sunday. The alleged murderer and his wife were arrested less than 24 hours later at Kuwait International Airport while they were trying to leave Kuwait.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry denied reports about airport taxi drivers going on strike. It said that a traffic policeman was surprised by a taxi driver attacking him, and he asked for backup as other drivers joined in and attacked police. All the drivers involved were later arrested.

In other news, Farwaniya municipality carried out two campaigns to remove encroachments on state property, following complaints about automobile body spare part shops. The campaigns resulted in the removal of 13 unlicensed garages and issuance of six citations. The Head of the Emergency Team Ahmad Al-Shareeka said a campaign in Ardhiya resulted in issuing seven citations for violations of failure to place signs in visible areas, while 18 street ads were removed.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun