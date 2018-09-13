The woman behind the portrait

Local math teacher draws realistic portraits in spare moments

Fatima Hussein, a 30-year-old Kuwaiti math teacher and mother of four, still manages to find time to practice her first passion – art. It started as a hobby in her youth and became an escape from her busy adult life. Her portraits are realistic, and you can almost feel the pain or joy that her drawings depict. So what makes a sensitive artist who pours her feelings into her drawings and blends with her paintings to teach elementary grade mathematics and not art? Kuwait Times spoke with her to discover more.

KT: There is a huge difference between math and art – why did you choose to teach mathematics instead of art?

Hussein: I prefer that my hobby doesn’t have a link with my profession.

KT: How old were you when you started drawing?

Hussein: I started drawing when I was seven years old.

KT: Did your parents support your talent when you were young?

Hussein: Yes, they did.

KT: As a married woman with children, how do you find time for drawing?

Hussein: I use any spare time to draw.

KT: Who is your favorite artist, and why?

Hussein: My favorite artist is Leonardo da Vinci. His paintings are distinguished for being precise, mysterious and inspirational.

KT: What is your source of inspiration?

Hussein: Meditation is the most important source of my inspiration.

KT: Which is your school of art?

Hussein: Portraiture, which is a part of the school of realism.

KT: What is portrait art?

Hussein: Portrait art is part of realism. Lately, this art has started to concentrate on drawing individuals by merging their personality with the artist’s feelings. It is a language that the artist translates into what he feels and what he wants to say through these feelings. It is clear and not mysterious for the recipient.

KT: What are the steps that you follow when you start drawing?

Hussein: First I select the picture I want to draw. By using a pencil, I make one horizontal and one vertical axis. Then I make measurements and place points on the board by deciding the spots for the eyes, nose and mouth. After that I draw the features and the face. Finally I start shadowing by using charcoal or colors (which is my favorite step).

KT: When you start any new artwork, do you imagine or copy it?

Hussein: As I mentioned before, I first select a picture that I like and then copy it, but of course I always try to add my special touch to it.

KT: What materials and colors do you use in your paintings?

Hussein: Pencils, pastels and coal.

KT: Which artwork is the closest to your heart?

Hussein: All my drawings are close to my heart – every work I draw leaves an impression on my mind, and I have a huge link with it. Yet the “Crying in Silence” piece is one of the works that affected me to a point that I felt sad while drawing it – as if I was drawing feelings and not a picture.

KT: Did you take drawing courses? Do you have a certificate in drawing?

Hussein: Yes, I have taken a lot of courses. I have an accredited trainer certificate from a college of professional arts in Britain.

KT: Do you give art courses? For which ages and where?

Hussein: Yes I do give art courses to children aged 11 and above. Whenever I have free time, I give courses at my home for women only.

KT: In your opinion, is it possible for anyone to learn drawing? Or is it a must that he/she should have talent?

Hussein: It is possible to learn drawing from zero, yet talent is important. People who already have talent are more creative, unlike mere hobbyists.

KT: How long does it take you to complete a painting?

Hussein: It takes me nearly nine to twelve hours, depending on the details.

KT: Have you displayed any of your drawings in exhibitions?

Hussein: Yes.

KT: What are your ambitions and dreams?

Hussein: I have always longed to become a professional artist.

KT: What advice do you give to someone who loves and wants to learn to draw?

Hussein: First, never stop practicing and always improve yourself. Second, don’t give up trying and exploring.

KT: Some of your paintings reflect much sadness and pain – do they reflect your personal experiences?

Hussein: No, not at all, but I like paintings that deliver feelings.

By Sahar Moussa