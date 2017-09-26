The sheep’s future

No one cares about courtesy and favors if interests are at stake

The ship arrived at its final destination loaded with sheep. The sheep were unloaded, driven into barns to be fed before their slaughter. Meanwhile, tycoon sheep merchants met to discuss what to do. The quantity is so big and endless profits are expected, yet the question remains: Who will slaughter all the sheep?

This question remained unanswered as the former butcher was so passionate and merciful. He had inherited the profession from his ancestors though he it was not fit for the job. His mercy was harmful to both merchants and the sheep because he preferred slaughtering the sheep while listening to Mozart and Chopin symphonies thinking that classic music would calm down the sheep while facing their destiny and butchers’ knives.

Slaughtering slowed down as it took a whole year to get the job done as each sheep listens to only one sonnet, and one would never manage to slaughter even one quarter of the entire quantity. In addition, the butcher’s tenderness and shaking hands would only torture the sheep during the process. But it is still his ancestors’ career and tycoon merchants still respect their good historic relation with the butcher’s folks.

Nevertheless, no one cares about courtesy and favors if interests are at stake. That is when they started considering a new butcher; some suggested bringing someone from outside while others rejected the idea on the grounds that a country’s sheep should only be slaughtered by its own butchers. Others suggested distributing the sheep amongst themselves so that each can slaughter their share as they please. Again, some merchants opposed the idea on grounds that they were only merchants who knew nothing about butchery.

A third team of minor merchants expressed willingness to do the slaughtering, but the older ones refused the proposal, noting that those young merchants lacked enough experience to do the job because trading and butchery were two different things completely. More and more unusual and extraordinary ideas were suggested, according to sources who stated that the meeting is still ongoing to determine the future of slaughtering sheep. Meanwhile, the sheep are waiting in boredom and depression without even listening to any music. – Translate by Kuwait Times from Al-Jarida

By Fahad Al-Bassam