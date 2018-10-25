The rain debate

Every year the rain comes and the scenario repeats itself with the same complaints. This week saw heavy rain in the Gulf region including Kuwait. On Monday, various parts of Kuwait witnessed heavy rainfall. People circulated videos of flooding on social networking sites. What causes these heavy rains? Is it climate change? Is the problem in the sewage system, and what should we do?

Yes, it is good to have rain, because rain is a blessing from Allah. But on the other hand, if we cannot deal with it properly, it can cause problems and even fatalities. Many vehicles can be damaged when the water level rises on the roads, and the result is that the people pay the price to repair the damage suffered. I think there is always a need to have a plan on what to do in these cases, even if it is rare or seasonal.

Scientists from the German Potsdam Institute in an interview with the Nature Climate Change journal said floods and heavy rains in many parts of the world in recent years and changes in temperature are a result of global warming. According to studies, the rate of climate variability in recent years has exceeded the normal limit. One of the reasons for these fluctuations is the rise in global temperatures caused by the burning of fossil fuels, factory gases and industrial activity.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, we will continue to expect an increase in the average global temperature. We may see extreme changes, which could become more frequent in the case of high temperatures or heavy rainfall, or less frequent in the case of extreme cold.

It seems that our planet is currently experiencing a real impact due to climate change. It is known that everyone agrees on the existence of this phenomenon, but who is behind this climate change? Many climate scientists blame human activity. But, when we think about climate change, most of us think of environmental consequences such as heavy rainfall and high temperatures, because these elements affect people’s daily lives.

Climate change is one of the major challenges of our time, adding great stress to our societies and the environment. It threatens food production, while rising sea levels lead to the risk of catastrophic floods. I believe that success requires the formulation of solutions. Arab governments must support funding to improve scientific research in this area and develop policies to protect people.

Dr Saleh Al-Ojairi, a pioneer of astronomy in Kuwait, recently said that winter in Kuwait will be wet and very cold. Schools should take this into consideration while receiving little children early in the morning. I think it is important that everyone understand the reasons that lead to climate change, but the most important thing is real and joint action to stop these changes, because heavy rain undoubtedly can cause damage to both property and people.

By Muna Al-Fuzai

muna@kuwaittimes.net