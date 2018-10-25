The Best from America: Sixth Annual Discover America Week in Kuwait

Discover America Week started here, in Kuwait, six years ago and it is now celebrated in several countries across the GCC. Over the next 14 days we will have 24 events promoting different aspects of the United States, including music, film, food, sports, automobiles, education, and tourism. There will be special offers at American restaurants and stores around town, live performances at several different venues from the US Air Force Central Command Band, a screening of the academy award winning film “Patton,” and business seminars highlighting new areas for opportunity and partnership.

I am pleased to kick-off this sixth annual Discover America Week on Friday, Oct 26, with a fun run, and on Saturday with a bicycle ride, to promote healthy lifestyles. We will be highlighting US culture and business throughout the week. We will have seminars on how to sell to the US military bases in Kuwait and how to buy a US franchise. We will unveil two new 2019 US automobiles. Over two dozen US restaurants and stores will offer special promotions. These are just a few of the planned activities – something for everyone. These activities are a great opportunity to put a spotlight on the strong US-Kuwaiti friendship, and to explore areas that broaden and deepen our ties.

The US-Kuwait relationship is as strong as ever. During His Highness the Amir’s visit to Washington last month, our countries signed several memoranda of cooperation, including one to collaborate on cybersecurity. Two private US firms signed agreements with the Government of Kuwait to support cloud computing efforts. His Highness also met with the CEOs of 15 leading US companies and invited them to participate in upcoming projects in support of Kuwait’s National Development Plan (Vision 2035) that will enhance the country’s infrastructure, healthcare, and education; reduce government bureaucracy; and improve business conditions in Kuwait. We are looking forward to the third US-Kuwait Strategic Dialogue here in Kuwait, and to further strengthening a close-knit relationship that benefits both our peoples in very practical ways.

I encourage you to continue to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @USEmbassyQ8 and #DAGCC2018 to review the complete Discover America Week program, and participate in the events that interest you. I look forward to seeing you there!

By Lawrence Silverman, US Ambassador to Kuwait