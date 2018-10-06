The Acelity Surgical Wound Forum: Fostering a culture of partnership

DUBAI: The Acelity Surgical Wound Forum (ASWF) began in Dubai on Friday. It aims to facilitate peer-to-peer learning, the exchange of innovative concepts in surgery and wound care and educate delegates on the safe and effective use of new technologies.

In addition to a high-impact plenary session with content delivered by renowned faculty from across the globe, ASWF 2018 hosted four specialty-dedicated breakout sessions in which current surgical practices and challenges will be addressed are Orthopedic and orthopedic-trauma surgery, plastic surgery, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery and General and trauma surgery. Muneera bin Nikhy , Consultant plastic & reconstructive surgeon specialized in reconstructive microsurgery and super-microsurgery in Al Adan hospital, Kuwait had also given a talk on her field.

In his speech, Gaurav Agarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, KCI: An Acelity Company said “thank you for taking the time away from your family, patients and clinical work to join us for the 2018 The Acelity Surgical Woundcare Forum.

The Acelity Surgical Woundcare Forum ‘ASWF’ was founded in 2015 as a medical education event focused on increasing peer to peer engagement and fostering a culture of clinical partnership for early and mid career surgeons. Our aim since conception is to ensure an extremely high standard of diverse and engaging topics and speakers.

Our theme for this meeting is ‘Go Beyond-Innovate, Integrate, Interact’. I welcome each of you interact with our Faculty, Acelity personnel and each other to ensure maximum engagement and the opportunity to share your innovation and skills with one another. I look forward to spending some time with you over the coming days.” The Acelity Surgical Wound Forum is set to end today.