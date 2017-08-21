Terrorism, attacks

I do not find any joy in watching boxing matches or the scene of swollen faces, smashed noses and paramedics surrounding the fallen boxer, and I do not know how millions of people find joy in such scenes bragging about their favorite champion, while that champion suffers from a broken nose and concussion and is asked to retire or worse – forced to use a wheelchair.

Tell me, how does one enjoy such scenarios?

I cannot read subjects that portray human being’s “savagery”, such as torture in prisons, extracting confessions by force, and similar things, for more than two minutes, excluding novels. I do not understand how men feel while pulling the nails of prisoners, or electrocuting them or inserting things into their bodies and torturing them or the joy in running over innocent people who walk in markets or sit in cafes.

We need someone who can explain the psychology of these savages; we need to know where such joy lies in running over the innocent people. Is it a sort of revenge? May Allah bestow his mercy on victims of terrorist attack and the Arab people who are governed by terrorist ‘wise’ governments.

-Translated by Kuwait Times from Aljarida

By Mohammad Al-Washaihi