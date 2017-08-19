Terror hits Spain

Thursday was a black day for beautiful Spain. It witnessed a terrible terrorist attack against innocents from about 24 countries in a popular touristic area. The deadly attack began in the early evening with a van plowing through crowds on the renowned Las Ramblas avenue, a popular tourist section of Barcelona, leaving 13 dead and more than 100 injured.

Spain’s prime minister called it an act of “jihadi terrorism”. The suspects are from Morocco, and one from the Spanish enclave of Melilla. IS claimed they were “soldiers of the Islamic State”. Security officials believe the attacks were a work of a terror cell. Leaders from all over the world offered their condolences and expressed their support for Spain. The question will remain – are these killings the last? This summer was a dark season for several European capitals, which in my opinion is a dangerous indicator for the safety and security of Europe and should be taken into account.

The previous terrorist attack on Europe was in Paris on Aug 9, after a car deliberately rammed into a group of soldiers, wounding six. Britain saw the largest share of attacks with three incidents that killed dozens and injured hundreds in Manchester, London and Westminster. All these attacks should not pass without consideration by the European Union, the police and security channels.

Some press reports previously spoke about IS members after their possible return to their homelands after their defeat in the Middle East. After IS’ defeat in Iraq and Syria, it is natural that militants will try to return to their countries or continue their criminal activities in the space available to them with their followers and supporters. The Spain attackers were not tourists, but citizens, and regardless of the origin and roots of these criminals, they were holders of European passports. European countries should review their policies regarding granting citizenship and monitor possible suspects, especially those who keep close contacts with conservative channels or countries. The safety of a nation is a red line.

An interesting comment came from a Kuwaiti friend, who wondered about “abnormal” restrictions in granting European visas to tourists, especially from Gulf countries, and the large quantity of forms to be filled, while all terror incidents in Europe have never been carried out by a Gulf tourist. The attackers are all holders of passports of European countries and citizens! I think this is a very logical comment.

The Arab press has dealt with these criminal acts in different ways. Many writers and analysts have been divided over what to call these attackers- terrorists or jihadists? I see them as criminals deserving punishment regardless of names or titles, and there must be a European coalition that should seriously consider combating terror.

It seems to me that the culture of hatred is no longer limited to expression, and it is clear that this disease has spread to Europe. The reasons for hate crimes must be analyzed. I wonder where is the United Nations? They have many stated goals, so how about implementing them to confront this evil? The international community has to move against terrorism within the charter of the UN, and impose world peace quickly and seriously. The international community must examine the real causes of terrorism in the world and the spread of hatred, otherwise it will witness more blood on the streets.

By Muna Al-Fuzai

