Tender processed for 19,000 meters – To be installed ahead of tariffs increase

KUWAIT: A committee formed to study the bids made for a tender to supply electric meters (types A5/300, A-5/200 and A-3/125) recommended awarding the tender to bidders with the lowest bids after approval by the supreme tenders committee at the Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW). The tender involves purchasing and supplying 19,000 meters to cover consumer needs in various sectors – be they commercial, investment or residential, MEW sources. The meters should be installed at apartment buildings and commercial facilities before May, when the new electricity tariffs become effective.

Power grids The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) is working on expanding interconnection to exchange power with North African and Turkish power grids, GCCIA’s CEO Ahmed Ali Al-Ibrahim said. Ibrahim added that GCCIA also encourages members to commercially exchange power in 2017 and make better use of the project. Ibrahim stressed that GCCIA is working on increasing GCC investment opportunities in renewable energy such as solar and wind energy.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi