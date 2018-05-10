Ten recruitment offices closed

KUWAIT: Ten domestic helpers’ recruitment offices were closed in the past 48 hours, bringing the total number of violating offices that were shut down to 75 since authorities announced a few months ago that there are 300 unlicensed offices were operating around the country.

The Domestic Help Department, which is still operating under the Interior Ministry’s Residency Affairs General Department until its transfer to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor is completed, had learned about the activity of a number of offices whose licensed owners authorize others to run them for a monthly fee. Investigations confirmed that violations were happening at the offices, which are mostly located in Hawally, and they were permanently closed as a result, an Interior Ministry source said.

Water leak

A special committee was formed to investigate the causes of a water leak at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday following heavy rain, Minister of Housing and Minister of State for Services Dr Jenan Bushehri said. Air traffic was obstructed briefly after leaking water accumulated on the runway. “This situation is unacceptable in light of the preparations” that take place ahead of the rainy season every year, Bushehri said in a statement. She explained that a committee formed in November 2017 to prepare for the rainy season ended its work last February.

MPW budget

The Finance Ministry approved the Ministry of Public Works’ (MPW) budget at KD 960 million for the current fiscal year (2018-2019). Funds were distributed to sectors and authorities of the ministry; at KD 110 million for construction projects, while KD 101 million were allocated for the health engineering sector and facilities operations. Meanwhile, KD 20 million were allocated for mega projects (including the Mubarak Port), KD 38.5 for maintenance engineering, while a KD 490 million budget was allocated for the Roads Public Authority. The new airport (terminal 2) had a separate item in the budget at KD 200 million to be spent during the current year, which goes in line with the huge size of the project.

By A Saleh