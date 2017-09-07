Temperatures to drop

KUWAIT: Temperatures are expected to become moderate in the upcoming days, affected by the decrease of the Indian seasonal low pressure, said Kuwait Meteorological Center.

The low pressure will begin to decrease- an improvement in weather conditions. There will be a drop in humidity rate over the weekend also, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, official at the center said yesterday.

The highest temperature reached 43 Degrees Celsius yesterday morning, while humidity gradually decreased during the night with southwestern winds turning into light to moderate northwestern at a speed of 12 to 30 kilometers per hours (kph).

The lowest temperature was between 28-30 Degrees Celsius. Today, the weather will be hot with winds at 12-38 kph. The highest temperature will be between 44-46 Degrees Celsius with light to moderate sea waves between two to five feet. The weather will be hot today’s night with the lowest temperature of about 27-29 Degrees Celsius. —KUNA