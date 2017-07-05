Temperatures on the rise – Avoid direct sunlight between 10 am and 4 pm

KUWAIT: Meteorologist Essa Ramadan said temperatures are expected to rise in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq during the next few days, along with draining humidity. Ramadan said direct sunlight must be avoided between 10 am and 4 pm, and people must remain hydrated.

Crackdown

The Commerce Ministry’s emergency team in Siddiq raided a warehouse containing food products unfit for human consumption whose expiry dates were tampered with, and 8.5 tons of food was confiscated.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi