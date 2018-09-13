Temperatures dropping in Kuwait

KUWAIT: The weather in Kuwait is currently in a transitional state from summer to autumn, as temperatures are gradually dropping, Kuwait Meteorological Center said yesterday. The humidity level will increase, affecting visibility especially in coastal areas, meteorologist Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi told KUNA.

Qarawi said the weather yesterday was extremely hot with northwesterly light to moderate winds between 15 to 45 km/h speed. The maximum temperature was between 46 to 48 degrees Celsius. Sea level was between two to six feet. Yesterday night’s weather was relatively hot with light northwesterly wind at 12 to 35 km/h. The lowest temperature was between 30 to 33 degrees Celsius and sea level was between two to four feet.

Today morning will be hot and relatively humid with light to moderate northwesterly winds turning into southeasterly with 8-32 km/h speed. The highest temperature will be between 44 to 46 degrees Celsius and sea level at one to four feet. The weather at night will be relatively hot and humid with multi-directional winds going into southeasterly between 8-30 km/h with a chance of light fog in coastal areas. The lowest temperature will be between 29 to 31 degrees Celsius and sea level between one to four feet.

As for tomorrow morning, the weather will be hot and humid, especially in coastal areas, with southeasterly to multi-directional winds of 8-35 km/h. The highest temperature will be between 43 to 45 degrees Celsius with sea level between two to four feet. At night, it will be humid with light to moderate southeasterly to multi-directional winds of 8-28 km/h with a chance of fog and low horizontal visibility. The lowest temperature will be between 26 to 28 degrees Celsius and sea level will be at one to four feet. – KUNA