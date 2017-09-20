Temperatures to drop slightly in next few days

KUWAIT: Temperatures in Kuwait are expected to drop slightly over the coming days, Kuwait’s Meteorological Center said yesterday. The Indian Monsoon Current continues to affect the region accompanied by a wet air mass with a slight decrease in the temperature, the center’s head meteorologist Dhirar Al-Ali said.

This constitutes an opportunity for light fog over some areas, he added. Meanwhile, he said that the weather today is expected to be hot and moderately humid, particularly over coastal areas, with temperatures ranging 43-45 degrees Celsius. As for the state of winds, he said they will be northwesterly over most areas and southeasterly, with light to moderate speeds ranging 8- 30 km/h, over coastal areas.

In the evening, humidity is expected to be concentrated in coastal areas, with moderately hot weather due to southeasterly winds of moderate speeds. As for the state of the sea, he said 1-4 foot waves would be light to moderate. On Saturday he said temperatures during the day would remain hot with southwesterly to northerly light and moderate winds ranging 12-35 km/h speeds. The maximum temperature is expected to be in the 42-22 degrees Celsius range. As for the evening, slightly hot and humid weather will be witnessed over coastal areas. — KUNA