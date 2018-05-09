Teen suffers broken skull in Oyoun fight

KUWAIT: Jahra detectives arrested two bedoons for smashing a juvenile’s skull and beating his father in Oyoun, then damaging four vehicles that belong to them. The two claimed the victim broke the window of a car that belongs to one of them. Police and paramedics responded to a call about a fight in Oyoun and found a 17-year-old citizen in critical condition with a fractured skull. The victim’s father told police a dispute took place with their neighbors, followed by the two attacking them. Detectives found a video clip of the fight, then went to the suspect’s house and arrested them.

Thieves arrested

A gang of seven was busted at Kuwait airport for stealing from the luggage of passengers and stashing it in a Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh apartment. The eight work for a ground services company, and were digging into passengers luggage and removing valuable items. Following passengers’ complaints, four airlines informed concerned authorities about the missing items, including jewelry and cash. Police and detectives kept an eye and identified the suspects, who when questioned, revealed that an Indian man among them is involved in the thefts. He informed police about his accomplices, who were all arrested. They said that when the stolen material became too vast, they rented an apartment in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh to stash the goods. Authorities raided the apartment and found the missing items, including jewelry hidden in a drum full of rice.

Liquor possession

Ahmadi police arrested a Turkish man with possession of 12 imported liquor bottles, after a regular patrol from Abu Halifa police station noticed a car in a dark area behind a gas station. Policemen saw the suspect next to the car with the trunk open, and black bags were found containing the liquor. He was sent to concerned authorities. – Translated from Al-Rai and Al-Anbaa