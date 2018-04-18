Teen commits suicide at Sabah Al-Nasser home

KUWAIT: A 17-year-old Kuwaiti boy committed suicide by hanging himself in his Sabah Al-Nasser home. Interior Ministry operations received a call about the incident, so a police patrol and an ambulance were dispatched to the house. The personnel discovered that the young man was dead. The public prosecution and detectives are working on finding the reason behind his action.

Bedoon students

Director General of the Private Education Department Adelaziz Al-Kandari issued a decision banning re-registration of bedoon students at the start of 2018/2019 school year if their security IDs have expired. The decision is expected to affect thousands of bedoon students because of the central department’s refusal to renew their security IDs.

Retirement

Municipality Minister Hussam Al-Roumi retired 32 employees who had spent 30 years and above in service to allow youth to perform supervisory jobs as per a Cabinet decision.

Leadership jobs

Oil and Electricity and Water Minister Bakheet Al-Rasheedi said the adoption of a system to preserve the advantages of those occupying leadership jobs in the oil sector, whom the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) wishes to retain for a further period, is within the authorities of the KPC board of directors, and that no decision was made by the Supreme Petroleum Council in this regard.

By A Saleh