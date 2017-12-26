TEC Introduces ‘The Golden Age’ Circus

Developed with the world-renowned Cirque Madona Bouglione – Starting January 18th at Entertainment City



KUWAIT: At a press conference held at its head office yesterday, the Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) unveiled one of its biggest projects in recent years: The Golden Age Circus, a contemporary circus spectacle developed in partnership with the internationally renowned Cirque Madona Bouglione. Taking place at Entertainment City in Doha, the Golden Age Circus is slated for a three-month run, starting January 18th until March 31st, 2018.

The Golden Age Circus is a unique, artistic and never-before-seen circus show that has been created and imagined exclusively for Kuwait. Far from being a standard or traditional circus, The Golden Age is a showcase of the captivating artistry and creativity of the circus, combining acrobatics, music, dance, drama, comedy, horse shows, and much more. The show will feature more than a dozen international circus performance acts, from clowns and acrobats, to stunt bikers and various equestrian displays.

Speaking at the press conference, Yaqoub Anwar Al-Khabbaz, Assistant CEO for Technical Affairs at TEC, called the show a creative spectacle heralding a new era for entertainment in Kuwait. “Today, we are working on developing and implementing long-term strategic plans which focus on rejuvenating the tourism and entertainment sectors in Kuwait. We have a number of ambitious and game-changing projects lined up, which we are carrying out in collaboration with world-renowned consultants and partners, including some of the biggest names in the tourism, entertainment and leisure sectors from around the world. The Golden Age Circus is simply the first of these projects,” said Khabbaz.

Ghazi Faisal Al-Hajeri, Assistant CEO for Recreational Affairs at TEC, said: “To bring this thrilling experience to Kuwait, we partnered with Cirque Madonna Bouglione, a celebrated modern circus that combines traditional circus arts with elements of innovation and modern technology, to create unique contemporary shows. The bespoke show has been crafted specifically for Kuwait, bringing world-class artistic entertainment right to our home.”

Open to audiences of all ages, the Golden Age Circus will include one show a day during weekdays, from Monday to Thursday, and two shows during the weekends, on Friday and Saturday. The circus is also set to feature a special limited-run show during February’s National Day celebrations. Tickets will be available for sale online via KuwaitTourism.com and at all TEC facilities. “We guarantee that The Golden Age is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that no one will want to miss,” concluded Hajeri.