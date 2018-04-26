Teacher accused in student’s death released without bail

KUWAIT: Capital governorate prosecution released a public school teacher without bail after questioning in the case of the death of a student. The prosecution pressed four charges against an Egyptian teacher including beating that led to death, mistreatment of a child, as well as insulting the student and his mother. The teacher denied all charges.

The incident took place in February when student Essa Al-Beloushi died from heart failure upon his return home from his school in Rawdha. His parents accused the teacher of admonishing him severely despite her knowledge of his health condition.

Private sector

The New Kuwait Vision 2035 aims at increasing the number of Kuwaitis working in the private sector by a minimum of 50 percent, Member of Higher Council for Planning and Development Ali Al-Bader said yesterday. Kuwaitis make up less than five percent of the private sector’s labor force according to the latest official statistics. Regarding the fate of the privatization program which the government aims at implementing, Bader said that current plans to achieve that goal, which run through the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects, then build, operate, transfer (BOT) law, and the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority are not effective and will not help achieve the sought after goals.

By A Saleh