Teach your kids

Teach them that religion means peace and love – not blasts, booby traps and blood. Teach them to help people in distress without inquiring about their religion; to just help for the sake of help.

Teach your kids that all the killings, car rammings and blasts taking place nowadays are extreme actions, because we all were created to coexist and accept each other on this earth. What is happening now is the result of exaggeration and extremism. Teach your kids to evaluate others according to their personality and conduct rather than according to color, race or origin. Teach them to accept others the way they are without showing any wish to change or destroy them, because you never know your child might stay for some time in a society that views him or her differently!

Teach them that religion means peace and love not blasts, booby traps and blood. Teach them to help people in distress without inquiring about their religion; to just help for the sake of help. Teach them to cherish human diversity rather than rejecting it. They cannot enjoy the rainbow if it were not for its diverse colors.

Teach your kids that whenever someone is in pain, they should help him merely because he is a human being, not because he shares the same religion, doctrine or nationality. Teach them to give to all the needy and not only to those belonging to their sect. Teach them that charity has room for everyone without favoritism or racism.

Teach them that someone is different from the other only by knowledge, conduct and modesty, rather than by boasting about someone’s origin and the land from which his ancestors came. Teach them to boast about the present and what they have actually achieved rather than bragging about ancestors’ legends and legacies. Teach them to create their own pride by pro-humanity achievements, not by ones against it.

Teach them that peace should have been adopted as law in this life and that what is happening nowadays is weird, though peace is spreading. Teach them that virtue starts by a single seed and that they themselves might be that seed for a brighter future filled with peace, love and respect with hopes that we might see a better world before we perish! – Al-Jarida

By Arwa Al-Waqian