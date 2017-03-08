‘Taste of Kuwait’ food fest to showcase int’l celebrity chefs

KUWAIT: The stage is set for the 3rd ‘Taste of Kuwait Food Festival’ to be held from March 16-18 at ‘The Boulevard’ in Salmiya. The event will be organized by Production Media and Events under the supervision of managing partner Michelle Lambros. Several local and international celebrity chefs will be showcased at the event, with live shows and cooking demos. “We have invited celebrity chefs from various countries and TV networks. It will be a delicious and mouthwatering 3-day event, open to everyone free of charge. The food will be from over 50 local and international restaurants,” said Lambros.

The chefs will be performing throughout the festival in front of guests. People visiting the venue can win a chance to cook alongside their favorite chef at a cooking demo. Kuwaiti Chef Adlah Al-Sharhan will showcase her skills and love for cooking. She is a well-known chef and has her own culinary art school in Kuwait. She is well-loved by many Kuwaitis, which is reflected through her Adoola Instagram account.

Another participating chef is Anabele Karmel, UK’s No.1 children’s cookery book author, bestselling international author and a world-leading expert on devising delicious and nutritious meals for babies, children and families. She received an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honors for her outstanding work in the field of child nutrition, and she has since become a leading media commentator and celebrity speaker.

‘Taste of Kuwait’ will also host celebrity chef Dean Brettschneider, Jenny Morris, Margarita Sofia Rangel Calderon, Samar Ayoub, Shelina Permalloo, Tarek Ibrahim and Tim Hollands. The venue is located in the parking area of The Boulevard mall and park (near gate 2). Lambros said she expects around 35,000 visitors for the three-day event. The first Taste of Kuwait food festival was held in March 2015 at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds, and saw approximately 18,000 visitors. The second edition was held at Marina Crescent, with 21,000 attendees. “The venue is new. We have enough parking spaces, so we expect a higher number of attendees this year,” she said.

By Ben Garcia