Tailoring shops monitored over military uniforms

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Interior asked the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to strictly monitor tailoring shops and impose the maximum punishment on those who make military uniforms for persons who do not have IDs from their departments, sources said. “Instructions have been given to make sure about the IDs of those who want to tailor uniforms or buy accessories, and that no tailoring should be done until the person produces an official letter from his workplace,” the sources said. They said the main violation in this regard is in tailoring uniforms with ranks or names of places of work, adding that tailoring trousers or jackets may not be in violation as far as security is concerned, but placing epaulets and other information is contrary to instructions and will not be allowed without a permit.

Drug dealer caught

Fahaheel police arrested a Bangladeshi man who sold drugs to school students. Police were tipped about the Bangladeshi’s activities, so he was monitored and caught while waiting for his customers to give them illicit pills. He was sent to concerned authorities.

Prostitution

Two Egyptian men were caught red-handed promoting immoral activities – one works as a driver and the other as a guard. They separately used Twitter to tweet clips and photos to encourage prostitution. Electronic crimes detectives discovered one of the accounts belongs to a driver of an engineering company. An undercover agent made an appointment with him and he was arrested. The second suspect was arrested in a similar sting. Both accounts will be closed.

Blackmail

A citizen sought police help against a woman who wanted to blackmail him and threatened to expose him in front of his wife. The citizen told police he knew the woman through a voluntary work program and their relationship was “superficial”. After he got married, he asked her to stay away from him, but she gave him a choice of paying her a monthly allowance, rent and car payments, otherwise she will tell his wife about their relationship. The man refused, so she kept threatening him. Police are investigating.

Wife beater arrested

An Egyptian man was arrested for beating his wife in an attempt to force her waive her dowry and other rights. The woman’s refusal enraged him and he beat her, then forced her to sign a waiver. The husband denied the charges, but he was detained. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai