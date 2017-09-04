Syrian visas subject to security checks

KUWAIT: Responding to a parliamentary proposal suggesting allowing the issuance of family visit visas for Syrians residents, Deputy PM and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah said opening of family visit visas for Syrians was being done according to standard procedures and subject to security checks.

Experts from Boston

Health Minister Dr Jamal Al-Harbi said a number of experts from Boston Pediatrics Hospital will visit Kuwait by the end of September to review health services provided at pediatric departments at Kuwaiti hospitals and help develop them. Harbi added that the visiting team will also examine some rare cases. He also noted that another team from a Los Angeles hospital will visit Kuwait for the same purpose. In addition, Harbi said that a Kuwaiti medical team will visit UK soon to review its experiences in liver transplants. Finally, Harbi said that a Korean delegation visited Kuwait a few days earlier to help develop the e-filing system used in Kuwait.

Steps by KPC hailed

Kuwait Society of Engineers hailed steps by KPC and its subsidiary companies in appointing oil engineers in international oil companies cooperating with Kuwait’s oil sector, which had been promised by the oil minister. In this regard, the society’s chairman Faisal Dowaih Al-Ottol congratulated the engineers who had graduated many years ago and were finally appointed in these companies.

Overseas expenses

Responding to an inquiry by MP Rakan Al-Nisf about overseas spending and budgets for the fiscal year 2016-2017, Deputy PM and Finance Minister Anas Al-Saleh said total overseas expenses were KD 2,235,666,000 including a lion’s share of KD 1.08 billion for overseas treatment alone, while cultural offices abroad only cost KD 654 million.

Fire in downtown tower

A fire broke out in a downtown tower’s fourth floor, and wind made flames reach the sixth floor, said security sources, noting that firemen rushed to the site in record time and efficiently managed to control the fire without recording any casualties.

Municipality criticized

Kuwait Fishermen Union Chairman Thaher Al-Sowayyan strongly criticized the municipality and the ministry of commerce’s decision to transfer the imported fish auction from Mubarakiya to the Sharq fish market, noting that such a step was dangerous for local products and local fish catches. He also warned that such a step will facilitate fraud by mixing imported and local fish.

First Ring Road

MPW’s Assistant Undersecretary for road engineering Ahmed Al-Hessan said 35 percent of the First Ring Road development project’s first phase is complete

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi