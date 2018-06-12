Syrian teachers not exempted from retirement condition

KUWAIT: Ministry of Education’s (MoE) human resource manager Saud Al-Juwaisri stressed there would be no exemptions for Syrian teaching staff members while implementing the cabinet’s resolution on terminating the contracts of employees who reach the retirement age of 65. He said they would be only given an extension of one extra year and the chance to transfer their residency visas to other sponsors. Juwaisri said only three professions are exempted from the cabinet’s resolution – doctors, muezzins and those working in cemeteries. “MoE tried hard to exempt some of its old staff members but failed,” he underlined.

Meanwhile, MOE assistant undersecretary for scholarships and cultural relations Fatima Al-Sannan said the total number of applicants for scholarships is so far 1,029. She added that applications can easily be made online and that applications are open until June 26. Sannan stressed that there are around 3,400 seats available this year and expected to cover all accepted applicants.

Pedestrian bridges

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has requested building two pedestrian bridges between Amiri hospital and a popular cafe on the other side of the road, the road and transport authority director Ahmed Al-Hessan in a letter he sent to the municipality. Hessan added that these bridges could be built within the pedestrian bridge project the municipality plans to link various areas.

Municipality police

Presided by Abdullah Al-Roumi, the Hawally committee at the Municipal Council is scheduled to meet today to discuss proposals by former councilmember Yousif Al-Ghareeb concerning the establishment of a special police force for the municipality, to establish a special inspection unit for butcheries, building two roundabouts in Rumaithiya and paving an open yard in block 12 in Salwa. The committee will also discuss a proposal by former councilmember Abdullah Al-Kandari about building new entrances and exits linking Jabriya to Maghreb Expressway.

Forgery

In collaboration with MoH, criminal investigators arrested a stateless person working in a public hospital over charges of forging KD 10 revenue stamps so professionally that they are hard to be discovered by ordinary people. A statement issued by MoH said the suspect started forging the stamps in March 2017, when the fees were increased, using old one dinar stamps after changing the fare on them to KD 10 and shutting the stamps machine to force expats to purchase the ‘fake’ stamps from him.

By A Saleh